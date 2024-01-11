Woman Files Suit To Force Stripes To Fire Employee Accused Of Sexual Assault

A South Texas woman has filed suit against a convenience store chain to force the company to fire an employee accused of sexual assault. Irma Moreno filed the suit last week against 7-Eleven, the company that owns the Stripes convenience store chain.

Moreno says she was sexually assaulted by an employee at a McAllen Stripes store last month. She claims that the employee is still working for the company and the community isn’t safe as long as he’s still employed.

The lawsuit also demands that the company change its sexual assault reporting policies.