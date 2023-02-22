Woman Found Burned In Brownsville Grass Fire Identified

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Authorities have identified the woman found dead at the scene of a grass fire in north Brownsville as 25-year-old Kassandra Yvette Roquemore.

Her partially burned body was discovered Monday morning after a citizen had put out the fire in a field off of FM 511. Brownsville police are awaiting the results of an autopsy to determine how she died. They are also still working to turn up the person who set the fire.

Meanwhile, it appears Roquemore was already known to police. ValleyCentral.com reports a woman with the same name was arrested in Brownsville last September.

The woman was stopped at a Border Patrol checkpoint on State Highway 4, found to be driving a stolen Dodge Durango, and found to be in possession of numerous driver licenses, social security cards, and insurance cards. She was charged with fraudulent use of identifying information.