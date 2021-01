It was a Harlingen woman who was found dead inside an SUV in a Harlingen neighborhood this past weekend.

Cameron County sheriff’s officials say 32-year-old Cassandra Leeann Saldana was the woman discovered in the black Dodge Durango parked in an alley between Kroeger and Washmon Avenues at around 11 a.m. Saturday. Investigators are awaiting an autopsy to determine how Saldana died.