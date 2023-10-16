LOCAL

Woman Gets Murder Charge Dropped In Death Of Boyfriend’s Stepdaughter

jsalinasBy 921 views
0

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The Hidalgo County District Attorney’s Office has dropped a murder charge against a Brownsville woman in connection with the death of her boyfriend’s 19-year-old stepdaughter.

38-year-old Esmeralda Chapa had been arrested along with 39-year-old Guadalupe Garcia Ybarra in the killing of Ruth Olvera.

Olvera was found shot to death in her car in Mercedes the night of April 19th 2021. The charges against Chapa were dismissed after Ybarra last week admitted he shot Olvera. The guilty plea landed Olvera a 30-year prison sentence.

Police Report Give Glimpse Into Attack

Previous article

Edinburg Cop Arrested For Driving Drunk

Next article

You may also like

More in LOCAL