Woman Indicted For Attempted Murder Of Muslim Toddler

A Texas woman is under indictment in connection to what a grand jury concluded was her attempt to drown a three-year-old Muslim girl last May. Court documents show 42-year-old Elizabeth Wolf is charged with attempted capital murder of a person under age ten.

Police say the near-drowning of the toddler near Fort Worth was racially motivated and is a hate crime. Wolf allegedly entered a pool at an apartment complex where she assaulted the three-year-old Palestinian-American girl, pinning her head underwater.