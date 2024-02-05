Woman Is Charged with Church Arson

A San Antonio woman is facing a charge of arson for setting a fire at a Texas church early Sunday. Police say Samantha Berlanger is in custody at the Bexar County Jail with bond set at 50-thousand dollars.

Fire crews and police responded to PV Ministries at about 4 a.m. An investigation of surveillance video shows Berlanger entering a Port-A-Potty outside of the church. She is shown using the door to fan flames which quickly spread to the ministry building. She left the scene but was apprehended by police.