Woman Is Charged With Injury To A Child

An Austin woman is charged with injury of a child following the death of a three-month-old baby in March. Police arrested 31-year-old Brittney Bailey early Wednesday.

Police say Bailey allegedly also injured the dead baby’s surviving twin. EMS on March 10th found a baby unresponsive at an apartment on North Lamar Boulevard.

The baby was taken to a hospital and died of injuries five days later. At the scene, a first responder noticed the surviving baby also had injuries. Police say the investigation is continuing and other charges may be filed.