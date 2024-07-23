TEXAS

Woman Is Convicted Of Multi-Million Dollar Fraud Scheme

A 57-year-old Texas woman who became known as the “Gucci Goddess” will spend the next decade and a half in federal prison for fraud totaling about 108-million dollars.

Federal investigators say Janet Yamanaka Mello, an ex-civilian Army employee at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, was able to set up a shell company in 2016. She then secured grants illegally from a U.S. Army program that partners with organizations to assist military families. Mello and her husband used their ill-gotten gains to buy designer handbags, vintage sports cars and luxury real estate.

The IRS discovered her scheme during an audit, opening a criminal probe last year that included Army investigators. She pleaded guilty in March to five counts of mail fraud and five charges of filing fraudulent tax returns.

