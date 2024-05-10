Woman Is Headed To Prison In Murder For Hire Case

A 58-year-old Dallas woman is going to prison for nine years after hiring a hitman to kill her boyfriend’s alleged other lover. Investigators say Michelle Murphy confessed that she sent about ten-thousand dollars in Bitcoin to a person she had conspired with to commit the murder.

Instead of murder, the man reached out to federal agents. Murphy and her boyfriend were taken into custody at the DFW Airport. Dallas prosecutors say it’s the first time crypto-currency was the money of choice for payment in a Texas murder for hire case.