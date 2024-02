Houston police are looking for a suspect in the fatal shooting of a woman in North Harris County on Thursday. Deputies were called to a residence on Doubletree Park Drive for a domestic disturbance. There they found a woman with gunshot wounds who later died.

Deputies say the suspect in the shooting may be a relative of the victim. She is described as a black woman in her early 20s. A man and a six-year-old girl who were in the home were not injured.