Woman Is Under Arrest After Husband’s Fatal Shooting

A 51-year-old woman is in custody after Bexar County Sheriff’s deputies say she fatally shot her sleeping husband in their San Antonio home Thursday.

Veronica Crow is facing charges in connection to the murder of 49-year-old Damian Crow. Upon arrival at the home around 4 a.m. deputies found Damian Crow with gunshot wounds. Multiple shell casings were also found in the home, including one near the victim.

Officials say the couple was allegedly experiencing some stresses included a reported argument over Easter weekend. The investigation is ongoing.