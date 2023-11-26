Woman Jailed, Accused Of Torching Los Fresnos-Area Church

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A Cameron County woman is being held on an arson charge after authorities say she set fire to a Christian church in the community of Laureles just north of Los Fresnsos.

The 24-year-old woman is accused of breaking into the Centro Familiar Cristiano Nueva Vida Internacional on San Jose Road early Friday morning and setting several fires.

The flames destroyed the interior of the church before firefighters were able to douse the blaze. Cameron County fire investigators are working to determine the motive for the arson.