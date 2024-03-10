LOCAL

Woman Jailed In Two Edinburg Stabbings

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

An Edinburg woman is jailed on bonds totaling more than $1 million accused of stabbing three people in two separate incidents Friday night. 25-year-old Kassandra Krska was arraigned Saturday on charges of aggravated assault, aggravated robbery, arson, and evidence tampering.

Krska is alleged to have first attacked a juvenile at Bicentennial Park at around 7:30. A little more than an hour later, police were called to a Stripes store at Sugar and University where a woman and her daughter were stabbed. Both had to be hospitalized but both are expected to recover. Krska was named as a suspect in both attacks and was arrested later that night.

