Woman Recovering From Gator Attack

A Texas woman is recovering after being attacked by an alligator while kayaking in Florida back in March.

According to a new Florida Fish and Wildlife report, the 64-year-old was pulled into the water by an eight-foot gator that bit her arm and caused serious injuries. Her husband was able to get her out of the water, while a good Samaritan paddled over to help.

As the man was flipping the women’s kayak back over, the gator bit into his life jacket and he fought it off by jabbing its eyes and escaping from the jacket.

FWC says the unprovoked attack likely stemmed from territorial behavior during mating season, and the alligator was later captured and killed.