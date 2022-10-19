Woman Releases Bees On Deputies Serving Eviction

A Massachusetts woman is being charged after releasing a swarm of bees on deputies attempting to serve an eviction notice.

Rorie Woods was among a group of protesters at a Springfield home when officers arrived to serve eviction papers to the property owner. While wearing a beekeeper’s suit, Woods released the bees on the deputies from hives kept in a trailer she was towing.

The resulting swarm caused officers to temporarily retreat, and several were stung. Woods was eventually handcuffed and while being led to the cruiser said, “You’re allergic? Good.” after hearing some of the officers stung had bee allergies. She pleaded not guilty to felony charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, the bees, and was released without bail.