Woman Sentenced For Defrauding Government Over Husband’s War Injuries

A Dripping Springs woman is off to prison for nearly four years for defrauding the federal government.

A federal judge in San Antonio sentenced 40-year-old Josephine Perez-Gorda to 46-months on Thursday. Perez-Gorda’s husband was wounded in Afghanistan in 2011, and for the next six-years, the two of them falsely claimed he was paralyzed from the waist down.

A jury convicted Perez-Gorda in September of 18 counts including wire fraud and theft of government funds. Her husband died in federal custody last year.