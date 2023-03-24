TEXAS

Woman Sentenced For Defrauding Government Over Husband’s War Injuries

jsalinasBy 10 views
0

A Dripping Springs woman is off to prison for nearly four years for defrauding the federal government.

A federal judge in San Antonio sentenced 40-year-old Josephine Perez-Gorda to 46-months on Thursday. Perez-Gorda’s husband was wounded in Afghanistan in 2011, and for the next six-years, the two of them falsely claimed he was paralyzed from the waist down.

A jury convicted Perez-Gorda in September of 18 counts including wire fraud and theft of government funds. Her husband died in federal custody last year.

Man Charged With Strangling Girlfriend To Death During Sex

Previous article

Two Shot, One Killed In Dispute At Hotel

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS