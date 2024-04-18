Woman Sentenced For Murder Cutting Unborn Child From Womb

A Chicago woman will spend the next 50 years behind bars after pleading guilty to murdering a pregnant 19-year-old and cutting her unborn child from her womb.

Clarisa Figueroa admitted she and her daughter lured Marlen Ochoa-Lopez into their house back in 2019. Figueroa strangled Ochoa-Lopez to death with a cable, then used a butcher knife to remove her unborn baby.

The baby died after spending more than a month on life support. Figueroa’s daughter also pleaded guilty to murder but has not yet been sentenced.