Woman Shoots, Kills Alleged Kidnapper

A 45-year-old woman is safe after deputies say she shot and killed her alleged kidnapper.

In a social media post, the Gillespie County Sheriff’s Office says at about 12:45 p.m. Friday, a woman called 911 and described shooting a man who drugged and kidnapped her. The woman was located near a winery on U.S. Highway 290. A vehicle was found stopped in an outside lane.

The driver, 49-year-old Lance Damon Reid of Houston, was dead at the scene. The woman, a resident of Montgomery, Texas, was transported to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment. The investigation is ongoing. Deputies have not released the woman’s name