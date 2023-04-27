Woman Struck By Car And Killed In Front Of Harlingen Hospital

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A woman was struck by a vehicle and killed as she walked across the street in front of Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen.

Police say 73-year-old San Juana Benavides Sanchez was crossing Ed Carey Drive at the crosswalk when she was struck by a pickup truck turning left from Pease Street.

Sanchez was rushed inside the hospital but succumbed to her injuries shortly after the accident that happened at around noon Wednesday. The driver of the pickup stopped to help. Police are still investigating to determine if the person will be cited.