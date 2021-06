DPS troopers are investigating after a woman was struck by an SUV and killed in a rural area northeast of Edinburg early Monday morning.

Troopers say the driver of a Ford Explorer was heading north on Alamo Road when a woman walked onto the road south of Davis Road. The woman, whose name hasn’t been released yet, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was not hurt in the accident that happened just before 1 a.m. Monday.