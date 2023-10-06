Woman Suspected Of Shooting Victims In Dallas Home Arrested In New Mexico

A woman suspected of a deadly shooting in a Dallas home is in custody in New Mexico. Police arrested 28-year-old Kayla Griffin on Tuesday in Bloomfield, in the northwestern apart of the state.

Officers say they caught her driving with an open container and no driver’s license. Griffin reportedly tied up and robbed three people at a home in the Red Bird neighborhood.

Police say 30-year-old Deleon Williams was shot and killed, a woman is in critical condition after being shot in the head, and another man wasn’t wounded.