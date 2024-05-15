Woman, Three Children Die In 18-Wheeler Collision

Four people are dead including a toddler and two Chico ISD elementary students after an SUV collided with an 18-wheeler in Wise County early Tuesday.

Police say at about 5:30 a.m. a Chevy SUV driven by 32-year-old Brandy Price collided head-on with the semi-truck and caught fire. Price and her passengers, a three-year-old, a seven-year-old and a ten-year-old, were all pronounced dead at the scene. The older children were students in the Chico Independent School District which announced that counselors are on campus to help teachers, students and staff.

Police say truck driver 41-year-old Mark Clark, Jr., was transported to a local hospital. State police and the Wise County Sheriff’s Office say the accident is under investigation.