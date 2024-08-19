Woman To Appeal Sentence For Theft

A Texas woman will appeal her 35-year sentence for stealing more than a million-dollars from her former employer. Investigators say 39-year-old Staci Blackmon was working for a Southlake home developer beginning in 2020. She reportedly used a company credit card, spending almost 900-thousand-dollars on TikTok trying to be a social media star.

Blackmon pleaded guilty to two counts of theft for also using the money for a Dallas Mavericks game suite and other purchases. She was sentenced last week to serve two concurrent 35-year prison terms.