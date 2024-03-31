Woman Wrongly Charged With Murder After Abortion Sues Starr County

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A Starr County woman is suing the county’s district attorney and assistant district attorney over her wrongful incarceration and indictment for murder following a self-induced abortion.

26-year-old Lizelle Gonzalez, previously known as Lizelle Herrera, has filed a federal lawsuit against Starr County DA Gocha Allen Ramirez and Assistant DA Alexandria Barrera. The lawsuit stems from the night in early 2022 when Gonzalez went to Starr County Memorial Hospital after taking an abortion-inducing medication.

The lawsuit claims someone at the hospital reported the abortion to the DA’s office in violation of federal privacy laws. It also claims there was no proper law enforcement investigation and that the county prosecutors lied to the grand jury to secure the murder indictment.

Ramirez later dismissed the charge, acknowledging there was no justification to prosecute Gonzalez. Gonzalez is seeking $1 million in damages.