Woman’s Body Found After Grass Fire Extinguished In Brownsville

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

An autopsy will be conducted to determine what killed a woman found dead at the scene of a grass fire in Brownsville Monday. The fire had been spotted at around 6 a.m. in a field off of FM 511 in north Brownsville, just south of the Palo Alto Battlefield National Historical Park.

According to Brownsville police, a concerned citizen was able to put out the fire, but then saw the person’s body. Authorities say the victim was female and was partially burned but don’t yet know her name or age. The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined but investigators suspect it was set on purpose.