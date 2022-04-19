Woman’s Body Found Outside Brownsville Bank

Brownsville police are working to determine if foul play was involved in the death of a woman found outside a bank building Tuesday morning.

Police had responded to a call at around 9:30 about a woman sleeping in the parking area of IBC Bank on Central Boulevard near Boca Chica Boulevard. Officers found her body was cold and emergency medical personnel confirmed she had died.

Police have determined the woman was homeless and are waiting to release her name until after her family members have been told of her death.