WORLD

Women In Turkey Brave Ban On Istanbul March, Get Tear-Gassed

jsalinasBy 5 views
0
Protesters scuffle with anti riot policemen at the end of the gathering to mark the International Women's Day in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Women in Turkey and their allies converged on a central Istanbul neighborhood to demonstrate for women's rights and protest the human-made toll of the deadly quake that hit Turkey a month ago. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)

(AP) — Women in Turkey have braved an official ban on an International Women’s Day march in Istanbul, demonstrating for about two hours before police used tear gas to disperse remaining protesters and detained several people.

Thousands converged on a central neighborhood Wednesday for a protest that combined women’s rights with the staggering toll of the deadly quake that hit Turkey and Syria a month ago. Organizers had been forbidden — for the second straight year — from marching down the popular Istiklal pedestrian avenue where Women’s Day marches were held since 2003.

Police blocked demonstrators’ access to the avenue and broke up the protest with tear gas. An Associated Press journalist saw officers detain at least 30 people.

3D-Printed Rocket’s Debut Launch Aborted At Last Minute

Previous article

Experts Say Travel To Mexico Still Safe Despite Americans’ Deaths, Travel Warnings

Next article

You may also like

More in WORLD