Women Sue Texas Over Abortion Ban, Say It Risked Their Lives

Amanda Zurawski, one of five plaintiffs in Zurawski v. State of Texas, speaks in front of the Texas State Capitol in Austin, Texas, Tuesday, March 7, 2023, as the Center for Reproductive Rights and the plaintiffs announced their lawsuit, which asks for clarity in Texas law as to when abortions can be provided under the "medical emergency" exception. All five women were denied medical care while experiencing pregnancy complications that threatened their health and lives. (Sara Diggins/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

(AP) — Five women who said they were denied abortions even when pregnancy endangered their lives are suing Texas over its abortion ban.

The lawsuit filed Monday in state court said the Texas law is creating confusion among doctors, who are turning away some pregnant women experiencing health complications because they fear repercussions. The Texas ban is one of the strictest in the country.

According to the lawsuit, one of the women was forced to wait until she was septic before being provided an abortion. Similar legal challenges to abortion restrictions have arisen in states across the country since the Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 decision establishing a constitutional right to abortion.

