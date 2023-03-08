Women Sue Texas Over Abortion Ban, Say It Risked Their Lives

(AP) — Five women who said they were denied abortions even when pregnancy endangered their lives are suing Texas over its abortion ban.

The lawsuit filed Monday in state court said the Texas law is creating confusion among doctors, who are turning away some pregnant women experiencing health complications because they fear repercussions. The Texas ban is one of the strictest in the country.

According to the lawsuit, one of the women was forced to wait until she was septic before being provided an abortion. Similar legal challenges to abortion restrictions have arisen in states across the country since the Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 decision establishing a constitutional right to abortion.