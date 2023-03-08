Women’s Day Events Highlight Gaps In Gender Equality

(AP) — People around the world are demonstrating, attending conferences and enjoying artistic events to mark International Women’s Day. While activists in some nations noted advances, repression in countries such as Afghanistan and Iran, and the large numbers of women and girls who experience sexual assaults and domestic violence worldwide highlighted the struggle to secure equality for half of the planet’s population.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres noted this week that progress won over decades is vanishing because “the patriarchy is fighting back.”

Women marched in Pakistan, the Philippines, Kyrgyzstan, Germany, Italy and many other countries on Wednesday. Activists in Japan demanded the government to allow married couples to keep using different surnames.