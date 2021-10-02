Women’s March Targets Supreme Court, With Abortion On Line

FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2020, file photo with the U.S Capitol in the back ground, demonstrators march on Pennsylvania Avenue during the Women's March in Washington. The first Women's March of the Biden administration heads straight for the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, part of protests around the country demanding continued access to abortion in a year that conservative lawmakers and judges have that access on the line. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

(AP) — The first big women’s march of the Biden administration heads straight for the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court. The march in Washington on Saturday will be part of protests around the country demanding continued access to abortion.. The demonstrations come days before the start of a new term for the Supreme Court that will decide the future of abortion rights in the United States. With the coronavirus pandemic still running strong, organizers are talking of attendance in the hundreds of thousands nationally. The first big Women’s March in 2017 was spurred by President Donald Trump’s inauguration the day before, and drew millions around the world.