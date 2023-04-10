Wooded Area Searched For Missing Boy’s Body

Authorities in Everman are continuing to search for a six-year-old boy that is believed to be dead. Investigators are in a wooded area today near the property where Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez and his family used to live.

Last Friday, police said the search for Rodriguez-Alvarez was shifting to a death investigation, and they have issued warrants for the arrest of his mother and her husband.

The child’s mother, her husband, and six of her children reportedly left the country last month after she was questioned about Noel’s disappearance.