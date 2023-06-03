Woodlands Elite Cheerleader Speaks Out

The Woodlands Elite cheerleader who was shot in April says she’s looking forward and not dwelling on the shooting.

Speaking on ABC’s Good Morning America on Friday, 18-year-old Payton Washington said “There’s no point in me really thinking about what he did.” She was referring to the man who fired shots into the car that she and her teammates were in after one of the cheerleaders mistakenly opened his car door in a parking lot.

Washington said she had two bullet wounds in her right buttocks and another bullet went through her abdomen and shattered her spleen. The Stony Point High School senior was able to receive her diploma in person at graduation ceremonies just five weeks after the shooting left her in critical condition.

Washington had already been accepted to Baylor University and planned to be part of the Bears’ eight-time national champion acrobatics and tumbling team.