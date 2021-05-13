Work Begins To Restore Bahia Grande Wetlands

Work is underway on a critical phase of a project to restore the Bahia Grande wetlands in the Lower Rio Grande Valley.

Crews are widening and deepening the Gayman channel that will allow much more water to flow from the Brownsville Ship channel into the basin – a project that will re-establish the Bahia Grande as a crucial habitat for waterfowl and fish.

The wetlands began drying up after the construction of the ship channel in the 1930’s, and the construction of State Highway 48 in the 1950’s. Funding for the restoration project – more than 5 million dollars – comes from the environmental settlement of the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill into the Gulf of Mexico.