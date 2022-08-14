Work Underway On Phase 2 Of Massive Raymondville Drain Flood Control Project

Ground has been broken on Phase 2 of the Raymondville Drain – a massive flood control project aimed at speeding up the drainage of floodwaters from populated areas of the Valley.

State and county leaders and flood control planners gathered Friday east of Raymondville to mark the start of a critical channel restoration project. It calls for clearing sediment, debris, and plant growth from more than 60 miles of the Raymondville Drain winding through northeastern Hidalgo and northern Willacy counties.

The $7 million project is being paid for with funds from the civil penalties levied following the 2010 BP Deepwater Horizon oil spill.

The channel restoration is starting five years after work began on the entire Raymondville Drain, which is intended to be a third major flood control channel accompanying the Hidalgo County Main Drain and the Interior Floodway.