Worker From Weslaco Killed In Fall Inside Wind Turbine

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Authorities are confirming it was a worker from the Valley who was killed in a fall inside of a wind turbine at a wind farm northwest of Dallas. The Archer County Sheriff’s Office says 31-year-old Marco Anthony Portillo of Weslaco died in the accidental fall last Wednesday.

Portillo was working with the Windthorst Two wind project south of Wichita Falls, and was climbing inside a turbine when he fell. Portillo reportedly was killed instantly. Investigators are working to determine how it happened and if any workplace safety rules had been violated.