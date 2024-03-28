Workers Accuse Boeing of Retaliation For Safety Claims

Some Texas-based Boeing plant workers are accusing the company of firing staff who brought up safety concerns.

The company recently announced its president will leave at the end of the year and other top administrative changes following repercussions when a door plug panel came off an Alaska Airlines flight in early January.

Employees at Boeing’s Port of San Antonio plant filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board. The complaint says firings came after safety complaints were given to plant managers. A spokesperson for Boeing denies the allegations.