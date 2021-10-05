Workers At All Of Kellogg’s U.S. Cereal Plants Go On Strike

First shift worker Travis Huffman joins other BCTGM Local 3G union members in a strike against Kellogg Co., Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, outside the Kellogg plant on Porter Street in Battle Creek, Mich. Workers in Battle Creek, Lancaster, Memphis and Omaha walked out at 1 a.m. Tuesday,, demanding livable wages and better benefits. (Alyssa Keown/Battle Creek Enquirer via AP)

(AP) — Work has halted at all of the Kellogg Company’s U.S. cereal plants as roughly 1,400 workers went on strike. It wasn’t immediately clear how much the supply of Frosted Flakes or other iconic brands would be disrupted.

The strike includes plants in Omaha, Nebraska; Battle Creek, Michigan; Lancaster, Pennsylvania; and Memphis, Tennessee. The union and company have been at an impasse for more than a year.

Daniel Osborn, president of the local union in Omaha said the dispute is over the loss of several key benefits, and the company has threatened to move work to Mexico. The company insists its offer is fair and would increase wages.