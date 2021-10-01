Workers Claim Blue Origin Is Toxic, Raise Safety Concerns

FILE - In this July 20, 2021 file photo, Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and space tourism company Blue Origin, participates in post launch briefing from its spaceport near Van Horn, Texas. A group of more than 20 current and former employees are accusing Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin of being a toxic work environment and not following proper safety protocols. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

FILE - In this July 20, 2021 file photo, Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and space tourism company Blue Origin, participates in post launch briefing from its spaceport near Van Horn, Texas. A group of more than 20 current and former employees are accusing Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin of being a toxic work environment and not following proper safety protocols. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

A group of more than 20 current and former employees are accusing Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin of being a toxic work environment and not following proper safety protocols. The workers claim in an essay that there’s sexism at the company. The employees, led by former head of Blue Origin employee communications Alexandra Abrams, state that “numerous senior leaders have been known to be consistently inappropriate with women.” There were also safety concerns, with the group stating Blue Origin seemed more focused on beating Richard Branson and Elon Musk to space rather than tackling safety issues that would’ve slowed the schedule.