Workers Injured In Natural Gas Explosion Near Houston

(AP) — Officials in Texas say seven people have been injured in a natural gas explosion near Houston. News outlets report Comcast workers struck a gas line while working in Klein on Friday.

CenterPoint Energy crews arrived to fix the line. Those crews struck a larger, 6-inch gas line that sparked the explosion. All seven people injured are CenterPoint workers, including one who was flown to a nearby hospital.

The Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office says people living close by were evacuated from homes. One house sustained damage. The fire from the explosion burned a power line and a power pole fell over.