Workplace Accident Near La Joya Kills Truck Driver

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A truck driver was killed at a worksite north of La Joya early Tuesday morning. The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office says the truck driver had gone to the site to pick up a load of gravel. Officials haven’t said what happened but when deputies arrived, they found the driver dead inside the crushed cab of the tractor of the truck.

The sheriff’s office is investigating and has contacted both the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the Mine Safety and Health Administration which will join the investigation.

The accident happened at a gravel pit near the 2200 block of Jara Chinas Road at around 5 a.m.