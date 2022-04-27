World Bank Warns War Could Cause Biggest Price Shocks In Half-Century

The World Bank is warning the conflict in Ukraine could cause the largest commodity shock since the 1970s.

A new forecast says the conflict will contribute to massive price increases for everything from natural gas to wheat. Report co-author Peter Nagle says households across the world will feel the impact, particularly the world’s poorest.

Natural gas is set to double in price in Europe, while wheat could jump more than 40-percent worldwide. The price increases are thanks to severely limited exports projected from Ukraine and Russia.