World Begins To Celebrate New Year

New Year celebrations are in full swing around the world. Thousands gathered in Sydney Harbor to ring in 2025 at 8 a.m. Eastern time with a fireworks display that lasted about 15 minutes. Tokyo welcomed in the New year at 10 a.m. Eastern followed by Bangkok. Dubai celebrated the New Year at 3 p.m. Eastern, and Paris is ringing it in at 6 p.m. Eastern. London will celebrate at 7 p.m. Eastern. More than one-million people are expected to gather in New York’s Times Square to watch the famous ball drop tonight.

