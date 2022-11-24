World Cup Fans Put Off By Prices, Beer Limits Commute By Air

FILE - Passengers arrive at the Dubai Airport terminal 3, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Oct. 25, 2022. Just as soccer fans going to a game in a European city might take a metro, tens of thousands of foreigners attending the World Cup in Qatar this month are commuting to matches by airplane. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, File)

(AP) — Travel at this World Cup was supposed to be easy in the tiny host nation of Qatar after fans had to take long flights between cities at the last three tournaments.

The eight stadiums in Qatar are in or near the capital. So fans don’t have to go too far to get to matches. The country billed its World Cup as environmentally sustainable in part because of how compact it is. But the reality is quite different.

Tens of thousands of foreign fans are turning to shuttle flights between Doha and neighboring Dubai because of high hotel prices, a scarcity of accommodation and alcohol limits.