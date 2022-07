This image provided by NASA on Monday, July 11, 2022, shows galaxy cluster SMACS 0723, captured by the James Webb Space Telescope. The telescope is designed to peer back so far that scientists can get a glimpse of the dawn of the universe about 13.7 billion years ago and zoom in on closer cosmic objects, even our own solar system, with sharper focus. (NASA/ESA/CSA via AP)

This image provided by NASA on Monday, July 11, 2022, shows galaxy cluster SMACS 0723, captured by the James Webb Space Telescope. The telescope is designed to peer back so far that scientists can get a glimpse of the dawn of the universe about 13.7 billion years ago and zoom in on closer cosmic objects, even our own solar system, with sharper focus. (NASA/ESA/CSA via AP)

NASA’s James Webb Space telescope is delivering its first images, with more to come this morning. The ten-billion-dollar telescope is providing the deepest view of the universe ever captured. The first image released Monday afternoon shows light that’s been traveling for 13-billion years from a cluster of galaxies.

The James Webb telescope is also being used to create the first detailed near-infrared study of the atmosphere of a planet in what’s known as the habitable-zone.