World Markets, Wall Street Futures Rise On US Election Day

A woman walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher on Tuesday as investors watched for U.S. election results, hoping a win by challenger Joe Biden in the presidential race might lead to more economic stimulus. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

(AP) — Global stocks and US futures are up as investors await U.S. election results. European indexes are up in midday trading, while major Asian markets all closed higher. Traders are betting that if challenger Joe Biden unseats President Donald Trump, Biden might push for a bigger U.S. economic stimulus. That also would require support in the Senate, where control also depends on the election outcome. Democrats and Republicans have been haggling about a stimulus renewal for months, since the last round of supplemental benefits for laid-off workers and other stimulus expired. But a deep partisan divide has so far stymied progress.