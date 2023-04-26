WORLD

World Powers Pull Their Citizens As Violence Roils Sudan

jsalinasBy 12 views
Passengers from Sudan get on busses at Tanagra air base, north of Athens, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Sixteen Greeks and one Cypriot arrived in Greece after being evacuated from Sudan. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

(AP) — World powers evacuated more people from Sudan on Wednesday in complex international operations prompted by an eruption of fighting that has sent thousands of foreigners and many more Sudanese people fleeing for safety.

A French frigate carrying hundreds of evacuees docked Wednesday morning in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia as part of broader efforts involving several warships, in addition to airlifts.

France played a crucial role in paving the way for mass evacuations from an airbase outside Sudan’s capital, Khartoum. French military spokesperson Col. Pierre Gaudilliere said France evacuated more than 500 civilians from 40 different nations by plane over the weekend after securing the airbase north of Khartoum Saturday.

