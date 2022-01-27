World Remembers Holocaust As Antisemitism Rises In Pandemic

Mickey Levy, Speaker of the Knesset, reacts during the commemoration of the "Day of Remembrance of the Victims of National Socialism" in the German Bundestag, Berlin, Thursday, Jan.27, 2022. (Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP)

Mickey Levy, Speaker of the Knesset, reacts during the commemoration of the "Day of Remembrance of the Victims of National Socialism" in the German Bundestag, Berlin, Thursday, Jan.27, 2022. (Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP)

(AP) — Holocaust survivors have recalled their agony to a world that they fear is forgetting on International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

During Thursday’s events, Israel’s parliamentary speaker broke down in tears in the German parliament and politicians also warned about a resurgence of antisemitism.

The day is the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, the most notorious of the death camps where Nazi Germany carried out its Final Solution seeking to murder the Jewish people of Europe.

At the memorial site in Poland, which was subjected to a brutal German occupation during World War II, a small number of survivors gathered in an auditorium. Attendance at the yearly event was curtailed due to the pandemic.