World Shares Mixed Amid Growing Hopes For Vaccines, Stimulus

People wearing face masks walk past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. Shares were mostly higher in Asia on Thursday as investors were encouraged by progress toward rolling out coronavirus vaccines and talk of reaching a compromise on new help for the U.S. economy.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

People wearing face masks walk past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. Shares were mostly higher in Asia on Thursday as investors were encouraged by progress toward rolling out coronavirus vaccines and talk of reaching a compromise on new help for the U.S. economy.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

European shares have opened lower and U.S. futures also weakened slightly after a day of gains on most Asian markets. Progress toward rolling out coronavirus vaccines and talk of reaching a compromise on new help for the U.S. economy have driven gains this week. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 inched up less than 0.1% to its highest close in more than 29 years. As countries prepare to begin vaccinating health care workers and others at high risk against the coronavirus, hopes are rising that the pandemic will be brought under control, allowing economies to recover.