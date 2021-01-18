World Shares Retreat Despite Strong Growth Data From China

World markets have gotten off to a slow start for the week following a retreat last week on Wall Street, despite news that the Chinese economy grew 2.3% in 2020. Shares fell in Paris, London and Tokyo but advanced in Hong Kong and Shanghai. Most U.S. markets are closed Monday for a national holiday. Investors appear to have grown increasingly wary, with reports showing deepening economic devastation from the pandemic. The S&P 500 fell 0.7% Friday and other benchmarks also declined. Overall, stocks seem to have run out of steam since setting records recently on optimism over COVID-19 vaccines and more stimulus from Washington.