World War II Veterans Honored A Day Before D-Day Anniversary

(AP) — More than 20 British World War II veterans have gathered near Pegasus Bridge for D-Day commemorations in Normandy. The bridge is one of the first sites liberated by Allied forces from Nazi Germany.
A series of commemorations are honoring the nearly 160,000 troops from Britain, the United States, Canada and elsewhere who landed in Normandy on June 6, 1944. Many felt the celebrations paying tribute to those who brought peace and freedom to Europe had a special meaning this year after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Mary Scott, a 95-year-old who once listened to coded war messages, was in tears when she saw the French beaches. She also was upset over the war in Ukraine, saying “why can’t we learn from past experiences?”