World War II Veterans Honored A Day Before D-Day Anniversary

British Veterans attend the ceremony at Pegasus Bridge, in Ranville, Normandy, Sunday, June, 5, 2022. On Monday, the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial, home to the gravesites of 9,386 who died fighting on D-Day and in the operations that followed, will host U.S. veterans and thousands of visitors in its first major public ceremony since 2019. (AP Photo/Jeremias Gonzalez)

(AP) — More than 20 British World War II veterans have gathered near Pegasus Bridge for D-Day commemorations in Normandy. The bridge is one of the first sites liberated by Allied forces from Nazi Germany.

A series of commemorations are honoring the nearly 160,000 troops from Britain, the United States, Canada and elsewhere who landed in Normandy on June 6, 1944. Many felt the celebrations paying tribute to those who brought peace and freedom to Europe had a special meaning this year after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Mary Scott, a 95-year-old who once listened to coded war messages, was in tears when she saw the French beaches. She also was upset over the war in Ukraine, saying “why can’t we learn from past experiences?”